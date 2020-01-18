5 years ago — 2015
The Seattle Seahawks overcome a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 in overtime and advance to the Super Bowl.
10 years ago — 2010
Authorities in Haiti estimate a recent earthquake there has killed 200,000 and left 1.5 million homeless.
20 years ago — 2000
UW-Stout and Pepsi enter a seven-year, $1.5 million agreement giving the soft-drink maker exclusive “pouring rights” on campus.
35 years ago — 1985
The Whoopee John Orchestra, a polka band first formed in 1908, makes its final Wisconsin performance.