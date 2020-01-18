5 years ago — 2015

The Seattle Seahawks overcome a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 in overtime and advance to the Super Bowl.

10 years ago — 2010

Authorities in Haiti estimate a recent earthquake there has killed 200,000 and left 1.5 million homeless.

20 years ago — 2000

UW-Stout and Pepsi enter a seven-year, $1.5 million agreement giving the soft-drink maker exclusive “pouring rights” on campus.

35 years ago — 1985

The Whoopee John Orchestra, a polka band first formed in 1908, makes its final Wisconsin performance.