5 years ago — 2015
State tax officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they’re working to reinstate a system that allowed 80,000 people who work across their shared border to file one state income tax return.
10 years ago — 2010
Shane A. Hawkins, charged with killing Jason Grau, 17, at Hawkins’ Chippewa Falls residence on Feb. 22, reportedly told investigators he planned to kill as many as six other people sometime within the year.
20 years ago — 2000
Louis Gardipee, 90, of Black River Falls, who has donated more than 2,000 Packers tickets since the 1950s, is inducted into the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
35 years ago — 1985
Former supermarket chain owner Herb Kohl buys the Milwaukee Bucks and says he won’t move the NBA team.