5 years ago — 2014
A customer at Mega Foods West grocery store in Eau Claire turns in a found envelope containing $1,100; it’s eventually returned to its rightful owner.
10 years ago — 2009
Taylor Swift, Montgomery Gentry, Brad Paisley and George Strait will be the headliners for the Country Fest music festival near Cadott.
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson and the state Building Commission approve the construction of a $7 million football stadium and recreational facility at UW-Stout.
35 years ago — 1984
Dunn County District Attorney Nancy L. Peterson resigns.