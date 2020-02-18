5 years ago — 2015
The Government Accountability Board reports that $57.5 million was spent on lobbying in the state Legislature over the most recent two-year session; the top spenders were Wisconsin Taxpayers Inc. ($1.5 million), Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (nearly $1.2 million) and Wisconsin Hospital Association ($1.1 million).
10 years ago — 2010
The Chippewa Falls school district is looking at an estimated 16 layoffs or cuts — which would save $1 million — because of an expected budget deficit in the upcoming school year.
20 years ago — 2000
The 2000 tax bill for Microsoft founder Bill Gates‘ Seattle-area home is $1 million.
35 years ago — 1985
First Interstate Corp. of Wisconsin, a Sheboygan bank holding company, buys a controlling interest in American National Bank and Trust Co. of Eau Claire and the Bank of Osseo.