5 years ago — 2015

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will host its 17th annual murder mystery dinner theater show, “Murder at the Family Reunion.”

10 years ago — 2010

The Chippewa County Board spends $8,000 to outfit each board member with a remote control, allowing them to vote simultaneously instead of following each other in the traditional voice-vote method.

20 years ago — 2000

The Green Bay Packers hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Mike Sherman as head coach.

35 years ago — 1985

U.S. Senate Republicans concede higher taxes may be necessary to slash the federal budget deficit.