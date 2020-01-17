5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will host its 17th annual murder mystery dinner theater show, “Murder at the Family Reunion.”
10 years ago — 2010
The Chippewa County Board spends $8,000 to outfit each board member with a remote control, allowing them to vote simultaneously instead of following each other in the traditional voice-vote method.
20 years ago — 2000
The Green Bay Packers hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Mike Sherman as head coach.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Senate Republicans concede higher taxes may be necessary to slash the federal budget deficit.