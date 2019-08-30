5 years ago — 2014

Eau Claire’s Brent Wathke beats out Jose Colon-Cruz of Mount Holly, N.J., to win the Buckshot Run 5-mile race at Carson Park.

10 years ago — 2009

Wisconsin’s cigarette tax will go up 75 cents per pack to $2.52, making it the fifth-highest such tax in the country.

20 years ago — 1999

Dairy farmers nationwide vote overwhelmingly for a plan to reduce regional disparities in milk pricing.

35 years ago — 1984

The Eau Claire sheriff’s office won’t patrol county parks over the weekend because of a dispute with the Parks and Forestry Department about a parking lot at Coon Fork Park.