5 years ago — 2015
Health officials across Wisconsin urge parents to make sure their children have received their measles vaccinations in the wake of a large, multistate outbreak linked to a California amusement park.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire Police Chief Jerry Matysik claims Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is being untruthful to lawmakers about the notification procedure for clergy sex abuse allegations in the La Crosse Diocese.
20 years ago — 2000
An unscientific survey of Leader-Telegram readers finds broad support for a proposed Eau Claire restaurant smoking ban.
35 years ago — 1985
ABC will broadcast an episode of “Dynasty” instead of the Democrats’ response after President Ronald Reagan‘s State of the Union speech; the Democrats’ rebuttal will air the next day.