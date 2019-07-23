5 years ago — 2014

A Marquette University Law School poll shows the race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Mary Burke, whose family owns Trek Bicycles, is a dead heat.

10 years ago — 2009

Two Eau Claire teens have confirmed cases of swine flu, and a third is believed to have the virus and is being treated; the three recently returned from the Eau Claire YMCA’s Camp Manitou near New Auburn.

20 years ago — 1999

Chippewa Falls Public Utilities Director John Allen says the city should consider chlorinating its water after a bacteria outbreak.

35 years ago — 1984

State Rep. Mark Lewis, D-Eau Claire, will seek re-election in the 93rd Assembly District.