5 years ago — 2014
A Marquette University Law School poll shows the race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Mary Burke, whose family owns Trek Bicycles, is a dead heat.
10 years ago — 2009
Two Eau Claire teens have confirmed cases of swine flu, and a third is believed to have the virus and is being treated; the three recently returned from the Eau Claire YMCA’s Camp Manitou near New Auburn.
20 years ago — 1999
Chippewa Falls Public Utilities Director John Allen says the city should consider chlorinating its water after a bacteria outbreak.
35 years ago — 1984
State Rep. Mark Lewis, D-Eau Claire, will seek re-election in the 93rd Assembly District.