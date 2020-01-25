5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire will be featured on the documentary series “Lille Norge og stormaktene,” which is Norwegian for “Little Norway and the Superpowers.”
10 years ago — 2010
Declaring America’s middle class as “under assault,” President Barack Obama unveils plans to help hurting families pay their bills, save for retirement and care for their kids and aging parents.
20 years ago — 2000
Gas prices in the Chippewa Valley top $1.40 a gallon; a year ago they averaged 98 cents statewide.
35 years ago — 1985
An Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce committee supports holding a referendum about building a multipurpose arena in Eau Claire.