5 years ago — 2014
A male moose, and possibly a female, have ventured farther south than normal, making appearances in Barron and Dunn counties, according to a state Department of Natural Resources official.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire United PTA/PTO is trying to raise $70,000 to cover the cost of curriculum-based field trips formerly funded by the school district.
20 years ago — 1999
The $125 million Mars Climate Orbiter burns up in the Martian atmosphere because of confusion over metric and English measurements.
35 years ago — 1984
National Presto Industries of Eau Claire is added to the federal “Superfund” environmental cleanup list.