5 years ago — 2015
Gorman Thomas, a power-hitting center fielder who helped lead the Brewers to the 1982 American League pennant, will be the guest speaker at the Eau Claire Baseball Hall of Fame banquet.
10 years ago — 2010
Gregory A. Gubernot, 44, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his live-in girlfriend, Theresa Lynn Still, 43, of Altoona.
20 years ago — 2000
The city of Eau Claire enters cyberspace by launching its own website.
35 years ago — 1985
The Eau Claire City Council approves an agreement with developers for the proposed Oakwood Hills mall.