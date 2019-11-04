5 years ago — 2014
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is re-elected to the post by defeating Democratic challenger Mary Burke.
10 years ago — 2009
The most common deals under the government’s $3 billion Cash for Clunkers program, aimed at putting more fuel-efficient cars on the road, replaced old pickups with new ones that got only marginally better gas mileage, a study shows.
20 years ago — 1999
Civil rights movement icon Rosa Parks sues rap group OutKast for naming a song after her.
35 years ago — 1984
Pre-election polls indicate President Ronald Reagan will win a big victory over Democratic challenger Walter Mondale.