5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon to recognize its Business Hall of Fame inductees: the Fey family, student transit; Atkinson and Graaskamp families, Eau Claire Press Co.; Huebsch family, Huebsch Services; and Lee Markquart, Markquart Motors.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire City Manager Mike Huggins presents City Council members with T-shirts emblazoned with the term “Green Team” to symbolize the city’s commitment to enacting sustainability measures.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire City Council bans nude dancing in establishments with liquor licenses.
35 years ago — 1984
A trip-wire pipe bomb goes off in La Crosse; four similar unexploded devices are found.