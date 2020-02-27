5 years ago — 2015
Peter Murphy, who hosted the Chippewa Valley’s “Party Line” radio show from 1961 to 1988, dies at the age of 79.
10 years ago — 2010
Eau Claire City Council members Bob Von Haden, Thomas Vue and Andrew Werthmann say they’re leaning toward a non-downtown location for a jail/justice center.
20 years ago — 2000
Sen. John McCain calls religious conservative leaders such as Pat Robertson and Jerry Falwell “agents of intolerance” and warns his Republican Party against “pandering to the outer reaches of American politics.”
35 years ago — 1985
About 15,000 farmers fill an Iowa college stadium to express outrage over federal farm policies.