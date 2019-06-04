5 years ago — 2014
The annual Forum series at UW-Eau Claire will open with a presentation by Sheryl WuDunn, the first Asian-American reporter to win a Pulitzer Prize.
10 years ago — 2009
John Junker of rural Boyd dies when the ultralight aircraft he was flying crashes west of Stanley.
20 years ago — 1999
The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee votes to require the state to lease or buy the privately built prison in Stanley.
35 years ago — 1984
Development of a new 400,000-square-foot shopping mall south of Eau Claire will hinge on the city creating a special tax district.