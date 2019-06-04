5 years ago — 2014

The annual Forum series at UW-Eau Claire will open with a presentation by Sheryl WuDunn, the first Asian-American reporter to win a Pulitzer Prize.

10 years ago — 2009

John Junker of rural Boyd dies when the ultralight aircraft he was flying crashes west of Stanley.

20 years ago — 1999

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee votes to require the state to lease or buy the privately built prison in Stanley.

35 years ago — 1984

Development of a new 400,000-square-foot shopping mall south of Eau Claire will hinge on the city creating a special tax district.