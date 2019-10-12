5 years ago — 2014
Wisconsin taxpayers have paid about $139 million to private schools that ended up being barred from the state’s voucher system for failing to meet requirements since 2004, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire area receives 1.6 inches of snow, but area apple growers say it shouldn’t affect their crops.
20 years ago — 1999
Legendary basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, who once scored 100 points in a single game, dies at the age of 63.
30 years ago — 1989
Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley may have broken the law in March by not properly reporting the death of a 91-year-old man, which was ruled a homicide.