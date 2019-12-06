5 years ago — 2014
UW-Eau Claire graduate and Marshfield native Benjamin Bedroske starts the Chant Claire Chamber Choir, which features many former Blugolds, in the Milwaukee area.
10 years ago — 2009
With temperatures in the 20s, more than 50 units take part in the 20th annual Bridge to Wonderland parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 1999
A group calling itself Clear Air 2000 wants the Eau Claire City Council to take up a restaurant smoking ban within two months.
35 years ago — 1984
The chairman of Union Carbide Corp. is arrested and later released in India, where a cyanide gas leak at one of his company’s plants killed at least 1,800.