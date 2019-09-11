5 years ago — 2014
A new state law will allow hunters to use crossbows during the bow season.
10 years ago — 2009
Increased attendance prompts Fanny Hill Dinner Theatre officials to tentatively plan to produce live shows in 2010 after announcing earlier that dinner shows would end because of the weak economy.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire native Mark Bugher will leave his job as state Department of Administration secretary to lead the UW-Madison Research Park.
35 years ago — 1984
Ruth Bachman defeats incumbent Eau Claire County District Attorney Ann Barr in a Democratic primary; because there is no Republican candidate, Bachman will become district attorney in January.