5 years ago — 2014
The Menomonie City Council unanimously approves the general plan for a 76,800-square-foot mixed-use building at the previous site for Leevers Foods, 503 S. Broadway St.
10 years ago — 2009
Federal prosecutors hit Pfizer with a record-breaking $2.3 billion fine and call the world’s largest drugmaker a repeating corporate cheat for illegal drug promotions that plied doctors with free golf, massages and resort junkets.
20 years ago — 1999
A French judge dismisses charges against nine photographers implicated in the car crash that kill Princess Diana.
35 years ago — 1984
Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale and running mate Geraldine Ferraro appear in Merrill’s Labor Day parade.