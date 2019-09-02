5 years ago — 2014

The Menomonie City Council unanimously approves the general plan for a 76,800-square-foot mixed-use building at the previous site for Leevers Foods, 503 S. Broadway St.

10 years ago — 2009

Federal prosecutors hit Pfizer with a record-breaking $2.3 billion fine and call the world’s largest drugmaker a repeating corporate cheat for illegal drug promotions that plied doctors with free golf, massages and resort junkets.

20 years ago — 1999

A French judge dismisses charges against nine photographers implicated in the car crash that kill Princess Diana.

35 years ago — 1984

Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale and running mate Geraldine Ferraro appear in Merrill’s Labor Day parade.