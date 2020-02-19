5 years ago — 2015
Demolition of The Plaza, the former First National Bank building at 100 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls, will begin soon and is expected to be completed by the end of March.
10 years ago — 2010
In a televised statement, pro golfer Tiger Woods says he is “deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behavior,” in acknowledging extra-marital affairs.
20 years ago — 2000
Texas Gov. George W. Bush defeats Arizona Sen. John McCain in South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary.
35 years ago — 1985
The Eau Claire County Board tables a proposal to hold a referendum to reduce the board from 29 to nine members.