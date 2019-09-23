5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Memorial graduate Jason Rabedeaux, in his third year of coaching the Saigon Heat basketball team in the Air-Asia League, dies in Vietnam at the age of 49.
10 years ago — 2009
Consumer advocates say Wisconsin is among the worst states in the country when it comes to providing safeguards against what they call “predatory lenders.”
20 years ago — 1999
The state Assembly endorses guidelines for Wisconsin’s “truth in sentencing” law, which will eliminate parole and require convicts to serve their full prison sentences.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan says in a speech at the United Nations that U.S. and Soviet experts should meet regularly to reduce tensions and the threat of war.