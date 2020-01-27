5 years ago — 2015
A smoke detector is credited for saving the lives of Bill and Sue Whiteside, whose home on Eau Claire’s upper west side was severely damaged in a fire.
10 years ago — 2010
Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveils the iPad computer tablet at an event in San Francisco.
20 years ago — 2000
Eau Claire Memorial teacher Patrick Simon is found guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl; the Eau Claire school board soon will fire him.
35 years ago — 1985
A man fired from a teaching job at Lakeland College in Sheboygan for using a bogus name and credentials previously taught at UW-Eau Claire.