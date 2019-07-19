5 years ago — 2014
Donald “Donnie” Seibel, nearing his 90th birthday, continues to work on the family farm located between Tilden and Bloomer in western Chippewa County.
10 years ago — 2009
Members of the Fairfax Parkside Homeowners Association vote to outlaw smoking inside residences that are part of the 34-unit development.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire native Mark Bugher will step down as secretary of the state Department of Administration to lead the UW Research Park in Madison.
35 years ago — 1984
A 15-year-old girl testifies that she was coerced into a sex act by a Luther Hospital psychiatrist who was treating her.