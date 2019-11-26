5 years ago — 2014
The U.S. Postal Service is just days away from opening its new Eau Claire location at 225 E. Madison St.
10 years ago — 2009
The holiday light display in Osseo’s Central Park is mothballed this year because of construction on a new City Hall next to the park.
20 years ago — 1999
A Black River Falls man who made death threats to two Social Security Administration officials in Eau Claire is sentenced to 10 months in prison.
35 years ago — 1984
A dispute between the city of Eau Claire and neighboring towns over sewage services is argued in the U.S. Supreme Court.