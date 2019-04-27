5 years ago — 2014
The Color Run, in which runners periodically are doused with various colors of cornstarch, draws about 6,000 participants in its first visit to Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
During an Eau Claire visit, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker pledges to bring a low-tax, business-friendly mindset to the Capitol if he is elected governor in 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
A NATO missile goes astray, killing 20 civilians in southern Serbia.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan attends a summit in China with Chinese communist leader Deng Xiaoping.