5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Falls businessman Glenn Seyforth, who photographed the Indianapolis 500 and other professional auto races for years, dies at the age of 82.
10 years ago — 2009
State agencies should prepare for budget cuts of 5 percent or more, and state aid to schools could be reduced by that much, Gov. Jim Doyle says.
20 years ago — 1999
UW-Eau Claire has offered to add women’s hockey as a varsity sport, a student who filed a gender inequity complaint against the university says.
35 years ago — 1984
UW-Claire Chancellor Emily Hannah will leave to take a job in Pennsylvania.