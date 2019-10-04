5 years ago — 2014

An open house is held at the new $38 million facility for OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, which recently opened in Altoona.

10 years ago — 2009

Dairy farmers are pressing federal antitrust regulators to investigate why large food companies are making hefty profits while farmers are going broke.

20 years ago — 1999

The Eau Claire Plan Commission recommends allowing Lee Street Park to be used as a site for a replacement for Boyd School.

35 years ago — 1984

Chippewa Shoe Co. in Chippewa Falls will close its doors after 83 years, putting 150 people out of work.