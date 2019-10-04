5 years ago — 2014
An open house is held at the new $38 million facility for OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, which recently opened in Altoona.
10 years ago — 2009
Dairy farmers are pressing federal antitrust regulators to investigate why large food companies are making hefty profits while farmers are going broke.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire Plan Commission recommends allowing Lee Street Park to be used as a site for a replacement for Boyd School.
35 years ago — 1984
Chippewa Shoe Co. in Chippewa Falls will close its doors after 83 years, putting 150 people out of work.