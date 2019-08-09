5 years ago — 2014
Rice Lake’s Henry Ellenson and Milwaukee’s Diamond Stone help the U.S. National Men’s Under 17 basketball team beat Angola 99-56.
10 years ago — 2009
The Dunn County Fair holds its first-ever cricket spitting contest; the insects are frozen and sterilized to prevent participants from being injured.
20 years ago — 1999
A 6-year-old town of Siren boy is killed by a family Rottweiler.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire County Towns Association may consider an agreement allowing town residents to use the Altoona Library; the group pulled out of an agreement with the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire in a dispute over costs.