5 years ago — 2014
Michael Thompson is named head baseball coach at Chippewa Falls High School.
10 years ago — 2009
Concerns are raised about longevity pay for city of Eau Claire workers that in 2010 will cost an average of $3,458 for each of 219 employees, a total of $757,355.
20 years ago — 1999
Serious reported crime dropped by an unusually high 10 percent nationally during the first half of 1999.
35 years ago — 1984
Jackson County’s Jail Building Committee recommends a more expensive jail plan than the $2.36 million proposal tentatively approved by the County Board.