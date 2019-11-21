5 years ago — 2014

Michael Thompson is named head baseball coach at Chippewa Falls High School.

10 years ago — 2009

Concerns are raised about longevity pay for city of Eau Claire workers that in 2010 will cost an average of $3,458 for each of 219 employees, a total of $757,355.

20 years ago — 1999

Serious reported crime dropped by an unusually high 10 percent nationally during the first half of 1999.

35 years ago — 1984

Jackson County’s Jail Building Committee recommends a more expensive jail plan than the $2.36 million proposal tentatively approved by the County Board.