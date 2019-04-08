5 years ago — 2014

The Altoona and Eau Claire school districts score above the state averages on Wisconsin Knowledge and Concepts Examination math and reading tests.

10 years ago — 2009

An unarmed American crew wrests control of its U.S.-flagged cargo ship from Somali pirates off the Horn of Africa and sends them fleeing to a lifeboat with the captain, Richard Phillips, as hostage.

20 years ago — 1999

Greg LaFond, a consultant hired to help the Altoona City Council find a new administrator, is a finalist for the job.

35 years ago — 1984

Eau Claire County District Attorney Rodney Zemke announces he will resign to enroll in graduate school at Yale University.