5 years ago — 2014
The Altoona and Eau Claire school districts score above the state averages on Wisconsin Knowledge and Concepts Examination math and reading tests.
10 years ago — 2009
An unarmed American crew wrests control of its U.S.-flagged cargo ship from Somali pirates off the Horn of Africa and sends them fleeing to a lifeboat with the captain, Richard Phillips, as hostage.
20 years ago — 1999
Greg LaFond, a consultant hired to help the Altoona City Council find a new administrator, is a finalist for the job.
35 years ago — 1984
Eau Claire County District Attorney Rodney Zemke announces he will resign to enroll in graduate school at Yale University.