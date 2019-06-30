5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire’s mail distribution center is among 82 across the United States scheduled to close the following year as part of a U.S. Postal Service reorganization.
10 years ago — 2009
A North High School student involved in altering computerized grade and attendance records will spend a year on probation.
20 years ago — 1999
Under the state Senate’s version of the state budget, Chippewa County residents would vote on whether to allow a special-needs prison at the Northern Center.
35 years ago — 1984
U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro is the most popular potential vice presidential pick, according to an Associated Press survey of Democratic National Convention delegates.