5 years ago — 2014
Brian Matter of Sheboygan and Abigail Strigel of Madison are the top finishers in the Red Flint Firecracker mountain bike race at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center.
10 years ago — 2009
In the aftermath of city denial of a downtown $59.1 million jail and courthouse renovation, Eau Claire County officials are seeking city input on possible alternate sites.
20 years ago — 1999
The state Assembly passes a version of the 1999-2001 state budget that funds the purchase of a privately built prison in Stanley.
35 years ago — 1984
Female delegates to the Democratic National Convention may offer their own vice presidential nominee if Walter Mondale picks a man as his running mate.