5 years ago — 2014
Mary Burke, Demcratic gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, visits with members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
10 years ago — 2009
Spurred by a five-story, $104 million addition to Luther Midelfort, Eau Claire could be headed for a record year in building construction, officials say.
20 years ago — 1999
Craig Hitchens will begin his first school year as Altoona superintendent.
35 years ago — 1984
The state runs a surplus of $73.5 million in the 1983-84 fiscal year because of higher than expected tax receipts.