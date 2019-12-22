5 years ago — 2014
Thanks to an anonymous donor, Altoona police hand out $100 bills to citizens in an effort labeled “Operation Merry Christmas.”
10 years ago — 2009
Dan Weber, 77, is retiring after 50 years of driving bus in the Elmwood school district; Weber never had a school bus accident while covering an estimated 800,000 miles and hauling more than 800,000 students.
20 years ago — 1999
President Bill Clinton urges Americans to end the “appalling” dumping of 96 billion pounds of food a year, enough to feed all the nation’s hungry.
35 years ago — 1984
Soviet President Konstantin Chernenko misses the funeral of the defense minister, fueling speculation about his own health.