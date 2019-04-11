5 years ago — 2014

Construction on a new 5,000-square-foot Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building will begin in the summer and is expected to be finished in early 2015.

10 years ago — 2009

UW-Eau Claire students are being encouraged to put biodegradable dishware and unused food into new compost receptacles outside the dining areas on lower and upper campus.

20 years ago — 1999

Several western Wisconsin communities respond swiftly to outlaw nude dancing after a strip club opens in Hudson.

35 years ago — 1984

A recount is requested in the Clark County village of Dorchester after the ballot count exceeds the number of registered voters.