5 years ago — 2014
Construction on a new 5,000-square-foot Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce building will begin in the summer and is expected to be finished in early 2015.
10 years ago — 2009
UW-Eau Claire students are being encouraged to put biodegradable dishware and unused food into new compost receptacles outside the dining areas on lower and upper campus.
20 years ago — 1999
Several western Wisconsin communities respond swiftly to outlaw nude dancing after a strip club opens in Hudson.
35 years ago — 1984
A recount is requested in the Clark County village of Dorchester after the ballot count exceeds the number of registered voters.