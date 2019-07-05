5 years ago — 2014

GM customers and dealerships in the Chippewa Valley are dealing the best they can with a worldwide glut of nearly 29 million vehicle recalls, mostly for faulty ignition switches.

10 years ago — 2009

The Firecracker bicycle races draw some 900 cyclists and about 2,000 people overall to the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

20 years ago — 1999

A severe windstorm sweeps through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota, injuring at least 14 people and knocking down trees.

35 years ago — 1984

Luther Hospital opens the Samaritan Surgical Center, an outpatient surgery facility aimed at lowering health care costs.