5 years ago — 2014
GM customers and dealerships in the Chippewa Valley are dealing the best they can with a worldwide glut of nearly 29 million vehicle recalls, mostly for faulty ignition switches.
10 years ago — 2009
The Firecracker bicycle races draw some 900 cyclists and about 2,000 people overall to the Eau Claire County Expo Center.
20 years ago — 1999
A severe windstorm sweeps through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northern Minnesota, injuring at least 14 people and knocking down trees.
35 years ago — 1984
Luther Hospital opens the Samaritan Surgical Center, an outpatient surgery facility aimed at lowering health care costs.