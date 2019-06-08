5 years ago — 2014
The Green Bay Packers are acquiring land around Lambeau Field, with plans to create a retail, entertainment and sports district.
10 years ago — 2009
Closing Eau Claire County’s Huber Work Release Center and putting inmates on electronic monitoring ankle bracelets won’t save the county money, according to the sheriff’s office.
20 years ago — 1999
An Elk Mound man gets a 46-year prison term for robbing M&I Bank on Water Street in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1984
The Barneveld tornado’s death toll rises to nine; as many as 150 were injured.