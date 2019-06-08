5 years ago — 2014

The Green Bay Packers are acquiring land around Lambeau Field, with plans to create a retail, entertainment and sports district.

10 years ago — 2009

Closing Eau Claire County’s Huber Work Release Center and putting inmates on electronic monitoring ankle bracelets won’t save the county money, according to the sheriff’s office.

20 years ago — 1999

An Elk Mound man gets a 46-year prison term for robbing M&I Bank on Water Street in Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1984

The Barneveld tornado’s death toll rises to nine; as many as 150 were injured.