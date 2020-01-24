5 years ago — 2015

Chippewa Valley natives Vanessa Klemish and Wendy Sue Johnson establish a new law firm — Klemish & Johnson — at 826 S. Hastings Way in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2010

A late interception thrown by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre helps New Orleans beat the Vikings in overtime, 31-28, in the NFC championship game.

20 years ago — 2000

Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush sweep their parties’ Iowa presidential caucuses.

35 years ago — 1985

Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon loses a $50 million libel suit against Time Inc. in a New York court.