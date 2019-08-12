5 years ago — 2014
Chippewa Falls High School names former Green Bay Notre Dame coach Tim Thompson its new boys basketball coach.
10 years ago — 2009
Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin says he’s not overly concerned about hundreds of people with loaded sidearms expected at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds later that month for an event being called the “Open Carry Picnic.”
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson appoints attorney William Gabler to the Eau Claire County Court bench.
35 years ago — 1984
U.S. track and field athlete Carl Lewis wins his fourth gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics, matching Jesse Owens’ 1936 total.