5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire police are taking steps to emphasize practices of “fair and impartial policing” in response to a nationwide debate on law enforcement tactics following the deaths of suspects the previous year in New York and Missouri.
10 years ago — 2010
Debate flares over a state bill that would allow Wisconsin farmers to sell raw milk directly to consumers.
20 years ago — 2000
State Rep. DuWayne Johnsrud, R-Eastman, will offer samples of mourning dove meat to promote a hunting season for the state’s official “bird of peace.”
35 years ago — 1985
A former Luther Hospital psychiatrist convicted of sexually assaulting five young patients will get a new trial because of improper conduct by the judge.