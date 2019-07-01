5 years ago — 2014
Two Chippewa Valley athletes — Alberto Larabee of Eau Claire and Charlie Gainey of Menomonie — earn multiple medals at the Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey.
10 years ago — 2009
James and Lori Gallagher and daughters Anne and Rachel all are playing in the Eau Claire Municipal Band for the summer.
20 years ago — 1999
The state launches BadgerCare, a program for families that can’t afford insurance but don’t qualify for Medicaid.
35 years ago — 1984
The Ho-Chunk bingo parlor in Lake Delton will reopen despite an ongoing quarrel within the tribe after gunshots are fired there.