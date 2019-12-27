5 years ago — 2014

Progress on the Confluence Project in downtown Eau Claire tops a list of the Leader-Telegram’s top local stories for the second straight year.

10 years ago — 2009

Wayne Nehring, Chippewa Falls police chief since 2006 and a member of the department for 30 years, is retiring.

20 years ago — 1999

Consumer confidence reaches a 31-year high, driven by a strong job market and low inflation.

35 years ago — 1984

A June tornado that devastated the village of Barneveld is voted the year’s top story in Wisconsin.