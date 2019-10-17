5 years ago — 2014
Nearly half — 48 percent — of teachers working in the Eau Claire school district are UW-Eau Claire graduates, according to data from the state Department of Public Instruction.
10 years ago — 2009
The story that a boy had floated away in a helium balloon in Colorado was a hoax concocted to land a reality TV show, authorities say, and the boy’s parents likely will be charged.
20 years ago — 1999
Algoma Police Chief Todd Chaney is hired as Altoona’s first public safety director.
35 years ago — 1984
William Niskanen, an economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan, says comparable pay for women is a “truly crazy proposal.”