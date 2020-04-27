Wisconsin is a diverse state, from the urban landscape of Milwaukee to the remote lakes of northern Wisconsin and everything in between. Our diversity is why it makes sense to tailor our response to the COVID-19 outbreak in a way that recognizes the differences from one end of our great state to the other.
According to Wisconsin Hospital Association data at the time of this writing, the 32 counties of the state’s northern, western and central regions had 15 COVID-19 patients. These individuals were spread across 52 hospitals. On the other hand, the Department of Health Services reported that 10 counties in the southern and eastern part of the state had over 87 percent of its 5,356 reported cases.
The data show that, while COVID-19 must be taken seriously, state leaders should recognize regional differences and treat different areas in a sensible way. Other states are. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “We’re going to make reopening decisions on a regional basis based on that region’s facts and circumstances ... North Country has a totally different situation than New York City. Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state but we also have to understand variations, and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible.” Iowa is using a regional approach and Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen based on regional- and county-level conditions.
Recognizing this serious medical emergency is not a one-size-fits-all problem is why I support the “Back to Business Plan.” I’ve been involved in finding a solution to the dilemma between keeping people safe and making sure our economy can recover and I believe a plan like this will help immensely.
This plan was developed with input from the medical and business communities and takes advantage of Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Organizations would use a state website that would help them determine if it is safe to reopen and the best way to proceed. They would enter their type of business or organization and the county where they’re located. A risk score would be based on the following:
• Current health care capacity and utilization in their county (including PPE availability, ICU and ventilator capacity).
• Population density for their county.
• Infection rate for their county.
• Interactive concentration (the amount of individual interaction for that particular business).
The risk score would let owners understand what steps would need to be taken to reopen. Higher risk scores would require more safety requirements, which might include stepping up cleaning procedures and personal protective equipment for employees. The score can change, so an increase in the infection rate or a drop in ventilator capacity could call for additional safety requirements to continue operations.
Every part of our state is different and every business and organization is unique, which is why it makes sense to use a more individualized plan to reopen. Wisconsin should adopt the “Back to Business Plan” because the approach we are using now will hurt more people than it helps in the long run.
State Sen. Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, represents District 23 in Wisconsin.