What are Wisconsin’s values? I often hear the phrase “we’re better than that,” but are we?
How many of you know state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, of the 47th Assembly District? He is currently serving a second term in the Legislature. He is a quadriplegic; a drunk driver rammed into the family car and Jimmy was the lone survivor.
At the end of his first term, during a lame duck session due to the scheduling of the Assembly leadership, he developed pressure ulcers and more, as one would expect sitting in a wheelchair for lengthy sessions. In February of this year, he asked and was denied accommodations from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. Anderson requested shorter sessions, specifically not any overnight sessions, and the ability to call in on the phone for some early morning committee meetings. Vos denied that. The Senate allows call-ins.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, was signed into law on July 26, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush. The ADA states that employers shall provide reasonable accommodations and work with modifications. It also states that one shouldn’t be refused participation due to disability.
What was Vos doing? When Anderson asked for these accommodations, Vos called it “disruptive” and “political grandstanding.”
Vos chose to make this political; why would he do that? As someone who has worked in nursing for decades, it never entered my mind to think how I would treat someone if they were “red” or “blue.” How low can the Assembly go?
Sadly, all Republicans followed Vos like minions. I wrote to my representative prior to the session asking him to use his voice on behalf of the victim and call out Vos’ childish behavior. The office of state Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, responded after the session, stating that Summerfield is “happy to see a compromise.” There was no compromise.
This summer at an event, state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, expounded about his past work with disabilities but he voted in support of Vos’ position. Rep. Betty Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, writes in her Blue Book bio: “Nationally published author and speaker with a special heart for the disabled and their families.” However, she too supported Vos. I could go on, but I think you get the idea.
This is the Wisconsin we live in. Are you willing to stand up and speak up for a better tomorrow?
Kaiser, of Elk Mound, has been a licensed practical nurse for over 40 years and is treasurer for the Wisconsin Association of Licensed Practical Nurses board of directors.