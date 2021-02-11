An advanced democracy like ours in the United States is often not easy or quick. Sometimes, like in 2020, it’s especially messy.
I view national security issues, like those we faced this past year, through the lens of a veteran, as someone who grew up in the shadow of and greatly respecting WW-II’s Greatest Generation — the men and women who triumphed over demagoguery and fascism.
I seek out guidance from and pay close attention to our nation’s honored and seasoned military leaders for two reasons: Every vet and active duty man or woman has taken an oath to preserve and protect our beloved Constitution and to defend it with our lives if need be.
With this focus, key military leaders are more objective than politicians of any stripe. Their paramount dedication to defend our good and great land from all enemies foreign and domestic and to encourage national unity eclipses election rhetoric.
With various efforts to honor our Constitution, more than any presidential election I recall, in 2020, many have been critical of a sitting president ... most notably dismissing Donald Trump’s big, baseless lie that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.
• Retired Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell is on record saying Mr. Trump “lies all the time.”
• Retired four-star Marine General Jim Mattis and Mr. Trump’s first secretary of defense wrote that the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was “fomented by Mr. Trump” and was an effort “to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens.” The election fiction and the attack, he reminds all Americans, were ”enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.”
• Mattis’ successor, Mark Esper, observed, “The perpetrators who committed this illegal act were inspired by partisan misinformation and patently false claims about the election.”
Ad nauseam, we the people — all of us — had to endure some prominent national political officials — people who also took a solemn oath to protect and defend our Constitution — maneuver relentlessly to overturn the legitimate will of the voters for their own benefit.
And so now many of us, reeling in shock and deeply distrustful as a result of being force-fed vitriolic political pablum and witnessing in stunned disbelief the vulgarity of an attack on our Congress, also feel betrayed, angry and deeply saddened. We wonder who to believe. As hard-working men and women trying to do right by our families, our communities and our country, we also wonder what to do.
We can turn to Abraham Lincoln to show us the way. A president from our most divisive and bloodiest time, President Lincoln speaks to Americans of all ages in every generation because he is far-sighted, humble, clear and compassionate. And he was determined, even at great cost, for our union to prevail.
In 1863, at Gettysburg, Pa., he distilled a capacity of national purpose beyond himself and the shallow graves of the roughly 53,000 Americans, from both sides, who died in that battle. He invoked all Americans to “resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”
And with his second inaugural address, barely two years later, he again elicited a creative tolerance from our great, great grandparents:
“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on ... to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace.”
And so in 2021, 150 years later, we the people, if we act together, can honor the echoes of Lincoln and not assassinate hope in the future of our great and good land if we evoke “the better angels of our nature” and extend a hand to our neighbors — not as a fist, but in a gesture of friendship and acceptance.
True, this attitude will not always be easy or quick, maybe even messy at times.
But necessary.
And enduring.
Pooley, of Eau Clare, taught English and journalism at Memorial High School and recently retired as a counselor from the Eau Claire County Off Campus School, an alternative high school. He was a firefighter in the Air Force in the early 1970s.