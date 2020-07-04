It is difficult, again, to say goodbye to this wonderful school and community.
We have been through a lot these past four months. Let’s remember that we have accomplished so much; such as using new ways to educate and reach our students and working to bring our 4-year-old kindergartners together at one site. Thank you to our community partner day care centers for helping us prepare for this.
It’s also very important to acknowledge the hard work our students, parents, community, school board (including Robin Elvig, past school board president) and administrative team did in hiring a top-notch and experienced superintendent to lead us into the future. We welcome our new superintendent, Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, to Altoona. You will love her. She is a proven, expert, kind and compassionate leader.
We also went through the shock of the arrest of the former superintendent, COVID-19, as well as the cultural unrest associated with the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis that has affected the entire country and the world. It has become a profound catalyst for cultural change.
What has affected me the most these past few months was the loss of a student, Amya Meyer.
Amya, as most of you know, was an 18-year-old from Altoona. Her death in April predates the Floyd death by less than two months. Her family placed an essay in her obituary that Amya had written this past fall about her disillusionments and how she felt that she, and others, were treated — or mistreated. The most difficult quote in her essay, for me, was, “... would anyone miss me?” Life is precious. Her ideas are important. We do miss her.
In Amya’s honor I share these words from a hymn by Horatio Spafford. They gave him comfort in his most trying times after losing several children in disaster. I hope they can comfort you.
When peace like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll
Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say
It is well, it is well, with my soul ...
I encourage you to research the history of this hymn, “It is Well With My Soul,” from the 1870s to understand the state of Spafford’s own soul when it was written. Let’s remember to support Amya’s family and friends, to honor her memory, to prove she is missed.
As I look to the end of my 42 years as an educator. I’m thinking of a way to sign off. I recall from the movie, “Apollo 13,” how Jim Lovell signed off after the tumultuous trip he and his crew had and finally safely splashed down. He said, “Houston, we are stable 1, the ship is secure, this is Apollo 13 signing off.” Stable 1 was terminology that indicated the capsule had landed in the ocean seat down, nose up and floating safely, as intended.
After the stressful, yet memorable, spring we have had together I think there are those whom we will miss. In spite of that, we have landed well. I thank you for all the support I have received and for many wonderful memories. I’ll borrow from the Apollo 13 sign off as well as Spafford’s hymn:
We are stable 1, the school is secure, this is Ron Walsh, on behalf of the 2019-2020 students and staff of the Altoona school district, signing off. I hope all is well with your soul.
Walsh served as interim superintendent for the Altoona school district.