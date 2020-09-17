America is an idea. This isn’t an original concept. Sen. Lindsey Graham, of all people, said it early in the Trump presidency after Trump complained that too many immigrants came to the U.S. from “shole countries” in Africa and Central America instead of blue-eyed places like Norway.
Graham had to remind Trump that in America we have no national race or religion or ethnicity, only an idea, first expressed in the Declaration of Independence, that “all men are created equal … endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights …” Labeling other people’s countries of origin as “sholes” wasn’t just rude but an assault on our national idea.
For many people, the idea of America ends with their own neighborhood, their family, their history. For them, the land of e pluribus unum is the land of unum, a place where “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” apply to them alone. Never mind the other guy. We’ve been encouraged to think of America as a business. Calvin Coolidge is often quoted in this regard: “The chief business of America is business.” Less quoted is what he went on to say: “we want wealth, but there are many other things that we want very much more. We want peace and honor, and that charity which is so strong an element of all civilization. The chief ideal of the American people is idealism.” Somehow we only remember the first part.
So we elected a businessman president to run the country as a business. How has that worked out? About as well as it did with Herbert Hoover. Worse, actually.
Trump is the inevitable result of an ideology that has no place for the common good. Government is the problem, the GOP kept saying. And now they’re right. Trump mistook the idea of America for the Dow Jones industrial average. He delayed implementing a national strategy for the coronavirus because it might hurt the stock market. He attacked state governments for imposing public health measures. He listened to his son-in-law instead of scientists and more than 190,000 Americans have died as a result — more than in World War I, Korea and Iraq combined.
Trump’s response to the pandemic? Dismantle the U.S. Postal Service. If the fall of the Soviet Union taught us anything, it’s that you don’t have to invade a country to destroy it. All that holds us together is nothing more or less than an idea, and once it’s muddled or replaced, America — in a very real sense — no longer exists.
The last four years we’ve been moving in that direction. We’ve accepted the notions that a president can blackmail other countries, lie to us constantly, ignore the separation of powers, and threaten to sabotage free elections. We may wake up in November to find ourselves in a different country, the sort of place where a strong man can only be extracted from the presidential palace with tanks rumbling in the capital square. There’s a word for such countries and it isn’t “democracy.”
Hildebrand is an Eau Claire-based author.