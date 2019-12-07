Amid the ongoing health care debate in Washington, the House of Representatives will soon consider game-changing legislation that would provide relief to the American public from the high costs of prescription drugs.
Named after the late representative from Baltimore and supported by Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (H.R. 3) would reduce the prices of prescription drugs nationwide. The bill will give Medicare leverage to negotiate for lower drug prices for anyone with insurance, lowering drug prices by up to 55% and saving patients $158 billion.
But while H.R. 3 would improve the lives of thousands of Wisconsinites by lowering costs and expanding access to lifesaving medications, it faces opposition from President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress in both the House and Senate. Republicans in the House have tried to block and obstruct the passage of H.R. 3 at every step, and Mitch McConnell has declared it dead on arrival in the Senate.
During his campaign, Trump promised to allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies. So far, his administration has failed to do so. And after giving billions in tax breaks to the biggest drug companies last year, Republicans voted against Medicare drug price negotiations in the Senate Finance Committee this past summer.
There is much at stake for Americans in this bill that Republicans currently oppose. This plan will stop unjustified price gouging for thousands of medications, including basic ones like insulin. Not only will those on Medicare benefit from the projected savings, but the lower prices would apply to anyone purchasing drugs no matter how they are insured. Prices would go down for those who get insurance from employers and those who buy it directly from insurance companies. Whether you’re a child with asthma, a teen with diabetes or a young parent with a rare illness, this bill will bring drug prices down for everyone.
No longer will drug companies be allowed to charge Americans double and triple the price for the same prescription drugs as others pay around the world, and they would be penalized if they keep the system rigged and their prices high. It’s no surprise, then, that the pharmaceutical industry has launched an aggressive campaign to defeat the bill. Drug companies are spending millions of dollars and have deployed hundreds of lobbyists to prevent its passage.
Though the bill is not popular with drug companies, it is popular with the American people. A recent national poll conducted by Hart Research also shows that a majority of Americans across the political spectrum support H.R. 3. And the bill has the numbers to back it up, too: the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Centers for Medicare (CMS) Office of the Actuary confirmed that H.R. 3 will reduce drug prices by up to 55% and save patients and taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years.
With the bill on its way to the House floor for a vote, Kind is leading the fight to pass it. Time and again, Americans rank health care costs — specifically prescription drug costs — as the number one issue they care about, and now their representative in Congress is taking action on it. With Kind’s support, Wisconsinites will have greater access to prescription drugs without worrying about whether or not they can afford it.
For too long, too many Wisconsin families have stayed up at night worrying about rising prescription drug prices and choosing between getting their medication or paying their rent. That ends with this bill.
Simon is a retired family practice physician from Chippewa Falls.