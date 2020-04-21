Since the safer-at-home order began on March 25, I’ve burned hardly any gasoline, except that which was used to gather groceries or other essential items. And, because I’m not leaving the house much or, frankly worrying about my appearance, I’ve noticed that I’m doing much less laundry. In fact, laundry has become something of a competition in our house, specifically, who can dirty the least amount of garments in a week. As a family, we are paying close attention to conserving all that we can during these strange days: milk, gas, bread. ... It is hard to know when our lives will resume with some semblance of normalcy.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and to commemorate the holiday and engage local citizens, Beaver Creek Reserve is in its second year of organizing the Earth Week Challenge (you may have received a mailing a few weeks ago.) The Earth Week Challenge combines simple ways to conserve with fun opportunities to potentially win prizes. Think: checking the air pressure on car tires, shutting the water off while brushing your teeth, or making a rain barrel.
The Earth Week Challenge is actually the perfectly imagined family activity for these safer-at-home days. “One of the great parts of the challenge,” says Brianne Markin, marketing and development coordinator, “is that it was designed to include sustainable tasks that we can do every day that make a larger impact when incorporated into people's daily lives.
"While our in-person events were cancelled we were still able to share 77 different tasks for the public to try out.”
The first step of the Challenge is to form a team (your family would be an ideal team.) The second step of the Challenge is simply to study the list of potential Earth-savings tasks. The third step is taking a photo of any extensive tasks, and the fourth step is photographing that finished task. Teams can be entered to win anything from composting services to gift certificates or a Beaver Creek Reserve membership.
“Earth Day was started right here in Wisconsin, 50 years ago,” Markin said. “The original intent of Earth Day was to pass sweeping environmental legislature across the country. Our goal was to create something to celebrate Earth Day that encouraged citizens to make more sustainable changes that would have lasting impact in their communities. Adopting some of these habits may seem hard and families may not know where to start. Not only do we give a blueprint for the types of activities that people can engage in to be more sustainable, but we are also rewarding people for what they are already doing and maybe encouraging them to go even one step further.”
Another pragmatic aspect of this program is what it isn’t. The Earth Week Challenge is not a glitzy fundraiser for only the most well-to-do potential donors, nor is a benefit concert that pledges to help the Earth but leaves behind in its wake nothing but red plastic Solo cups and heaping Dumpsters of garbage. This is a grassroots effort to engage everyone with the activities we are doing right, and wrong. The hope is that these activities become good practices and then beneficial habits.
Though Beaver Creek’s trails are open (to human visitors — no pets allowed) during the quarantine, the staff reminds the public that while the nature center and nature nook playgrounds are closed, there is no public access to bathroom facilities or drinking fountains, and all visitors are asked to maintain social distancing rules while on trails.
Recently, a good longtime friend of mine and I were discussing our children and our “new normal,” specifically, at-home learning. I expressed concern that so many of my kids’ activities had been cancelled, that I was worried for them, worried about how they were managing these changes.
“You know,” my buddy said, “I think it’s a lot harder on us, than them. When you’re five, six, seven years old, you can adapt to just about everything.”
I am hopeful that perhaps this quarantine experience may encourage all of us to adapt, to conserve, and to consider our lives more closely. I urge everyone to explore the Earth Week Challenge, to respectfully visit Beaver Creek Reserve’s beautiful trails, and to consider in the coming months supporting a sacred and beloved local charity, either through a membership or donation.
Happy Earth Day.
Butler, a Chippewa Valley resident, is the internationally best-selling and prize-winning author of “Shotgun Lovesongs,” “Beneath the Bonfire,” “The Hearts of Men” and “Little Faith.” Follow him on Instagram and Twitter at @wiscobutler or on Facebook or Goodreads.